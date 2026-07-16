Twenty-nine countries sign agreement to establish global AI cooperation body

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Visitors stand near a sign of artificial intelligence at an AI robot booth at Security China, an exhibition on public safety and security, in Beijing, China June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING, July 16 - Twenty-nine countries on Thursday signed an agreement to establish the World AI Cooperation Organization, an intergovernmental body China says aims to promote international cooperation and global governance in artificial intelligence.

• Representatives from the 29 countries, including Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Cuba, Brazil and Venezuela, as well as 10 African and 12 Asian countries, signed the agreement as founding members.

• The organization's headquarters will be located in Shanghai, Chinese state agency Xinhua said.

• The signing ceremony was held in Shanghai on the eve of the annual World Artificial Intelligence Conference, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to outline an ambitious vision for Beijing's role in global AI governance.

• China proposed the creation of a World AI Cooperation Organization at last year's conference but no countries had formally announced membership until now. REUTERS