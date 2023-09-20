Twenty-five killed, 138 wounded in Azerbaijan offensive in Karabakh -separatist official

A still image from video, published by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence, shows what it said to be an attack and neutralization of the military radio-technical node of the units of the armed forces of Armenia in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in this image taken from video published September 19, 2023. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
23 sec ago

A separatist Armenian human rights official in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said 25 people had been killed there on Tuesday as a result of an Azerbaijani military offensive.

Two of the dead were civilians, Gegham Stepanyan said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Stepanyan added later that 138 people, including 29 civilians, had been wounded. Reuters could not verify his information.

Azerbaijan sent troops into Armenian-controlled Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of its own territory, earlier on Tuesday in an attempt to bring the region to heel by force, raising the threat of a new war with neighbour Armenia. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top