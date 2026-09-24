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Twelve Kazakh military personnel die after being washed out to sea during exercises

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ALMATY, Sept 24 - Twelve Kazakh military personnel died after being swept out to sea during a naval training exercise, authorities said on Thursday.

They were taking part in a combat drill in the western Mangistau region when weather conditions suddenly deteriorated and winds strengthened, the regional government said on Telegram.

In all, 17 people were swept away, it said. "Twelve of them died, and three were rescued. The search for the remaining two servicemen is continuing," it added.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide day of mourning for Friday following the incident. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.