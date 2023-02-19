Turkish firefighter rescues cat which spent 129 hours under rubble, adopts it

GAZIANTEP, Turkey - A firefighter in Turkey has won the hearts of animal lovers around the world after adopting a cat he saved from under the rubble of a collapsed apartment block.

The black-and-white cat was rescued after being trapped for 129 hours following the magnitude 7.9 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, and it later refused to leave Mr Ali Cakas’ side.

As the 33-year-old firefighter continued to search for survivors in Nurdagi in the Gaziantep province of eastern Turkey, it continued to follow him.

While hoping for its rightful owner to show up, Mr Cakas and his colleagues named it Enkaz - the Turkish word for debris.

He also posted pictures and videos of the cat amid his rescue work, and these have been viewed more than 11 million times on Twitter.

Mr Cakas’ story was tweeted by Ukrainian influencer Anton Gerashchenko, who has 262,000 followers and is an adviser to the war-torn country’s Minister of Internal Affairs.

It was later assumed that Enkaz’s owner had died in the quake, after no attempt was made to claim the cat.

Mr Cakas, who used to race for Turkey’s national mountain bike team, eventually adopted the cat before returning to his home city of Mardin, around 400km away from Nurdagi.

Enkaz now lives with Mr Cakas and his family, and his new master often posts photos on an Instagram account, with the handle @enkaz.tr.

The account has gained more than 11,000 followers worldwide, with many praising Mr Cakas for taking in Enkaz as the death toll in both countries reached over 46,000.

An Instagram user said: “This cat is amazing… he’s got a safe and stable rock to stand on (and snuggle up to).”

Another Instagram user from France added: “All the best to both of you! Cats know who good humans are, you were chosen for a reason. I hope the sadness in Enkaz’s eyes will disappear. Warm greetings from France.”