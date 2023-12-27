Turkey tells US to keep promises on F-16 sale: Source

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan looks on during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly at the Lotte Palace Hotel in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Bing Guan/Pool/File Photo
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
31 min ago

ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken in a call on Wednesday that Turkey expected the United States to act in line with their NATO alliance and keep its promises on the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

The call came at the request of the U.S. side, a day after a Turkish parliamentary commission voted to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid, the source added. The parliament's general assembly must also approve the bid for it to be ratified.

"Fidan stated that, regarding the sale of F-16s, we expect the U.S. administration and U.S. Congress to act in line with the spirit of alliance and keep the promises made," the source said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top