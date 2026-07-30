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Turkey detains another opposition mayor in sustained crackdown

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ANKARA, July 30 - Turkish police detained the opposition mayor of Ankara's Etimesgut district on Thursday, among others in a graft investigation, broadcaster NTV and other media said.

• Mayor Erdal Besikcioglu was detained after police raided the Etimesgut municipality in the early hours, the report said.

• It was the latest step in an unprecedented legal crackdown on municipalities run by the main opposition to President Tayyip Erdogan.

• Prosecutors opened an embezzlement investigation into the municipality in March after irregularities were found in its accounts, NTV said.

• On Wednesday, police detained the opposition mayor of Istanbul district Uskudar, along with five others, over alleged irregularities in building and occupancy permits.

• The opposition has rejected a wave of accusations since 2024 and says the investigations are politically motivated. The government says the judiciary is independent. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.