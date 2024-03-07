Trying to contain China will only fuel its grievances, says Malaysian PM Anwar

SYDNEY – Attempts to contain China's rise would only aggravate the country and sow discord in the region, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during a speech in Australia on March 7.

Speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra, he said countries need to put themselves in China's shoes and recognise how its leaders see its military build-up and growing diplomatic influence as a natural result of its economic and technological prowess.

“In their eyes, the adverse actions on China’s rise, militarily, economically and technologically, represent nothing less than an attempt to deny their legitimate place in history,” Datuk Seri Anwar said.

“The obstacles being placed against China’s economic and technological advancement will only further accentuate such grievances.”

Mr Anwar, who attended an Asean summit in Australia that ended on March 6, repeatedly struck a dovish line on China at the meeting that was overshadowed by clashes between the Philippines and China in the disputed South China Sea.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on March 4 his country will grow security ties with the US and resist Chinese incursions in the disputed sea.

In his address, Mr Anwar said Malaysia and Australia have a duty to encourage China, the US and other major players in the Asia-Pacific to behave in a manner conducive to cooperation and economic integration.

The Malaysian premier, during a press conference on March 3, said there is a growing “China-phobia” in the West, remarks that drew appreciation from Mr Zheng Xuefang, the Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia.

Mr Anwar, who has been outspoken in his support for the Palestinian cause, also said the differences in the West's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war in Gaza defy reason.

"Why... has the West been so vociferous, vehement and unequivocal in the condemnation of the Russia invasion of Ukraine while remaining utterly silent on the relentless, blood-letting inflicted on innocent men, women and children of Gaza," he said.

The joint Australia-Asean statement on March 6 reiterated concern over the "dire" humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as called for the release of hostages held in the Israel-Hamas conflict. REUTERS