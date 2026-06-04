Trump will attend the NATO summit in Turkey in July, Rubio says

Soldiers handle the NATO flag on the day of the opening ceremony of NATO's Northern Multi-Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC) in Mikkeli, Finland, October 3, 2025. Lehtikuva/Matias Honkamaa/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 3 - U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the NATO meeting of heads of state that is taking place in Turkey in July, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, providing a confirmation that will likely lead to a sigh of relief across the capitals of the alliance.

While American presidents almost always attend NATO summits given Washington is the leader of the alliance, questions were raised about Trump's attendance this year as he repeatedly expressed his anger with NATO over what he described as its reluctance to help the United States with the war in Iran.

Speaking at a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rubio touched upon Trump's frustrations, saying his main irritation was some members not allowing the U.S. to use the military bases in those countries at a time of crisis.

Despite his disappointment with the alliance, Trump will still be attending the gathering, Rubio said.

"The United States is still in the NATO alliance, and we'll be there in Turkey to talk about all these topics. The president himself will be attending the next NATO meeting of heads of state, where all these points will be made clear," Rubio said.

Several NATO countries resisted supporting the U.S. military campaign against Iran by denying U.S. military planes use of their airspace or declining to send naval forces to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz for energy tankers.

Trump has repeatedly called NATO a "paper tiger" and threatened to withdraw from the 32-member transatlantic alliance in recent weeks, arguing that Washington's European allies have relied on U.S. security guarantees while providing inadequate support for the U.S.-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran. REUTERS