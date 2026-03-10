Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says war against Iran is 'very complete,' CBS News reports

U.S. President Donald Trump, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at his side, looks on as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight from Dover, Delaware, to Miami, Florida, U.S. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, March 9 - U.S. President Donald Trump thinks the war against Iran "is very complete" and that Washington was "very far ahead" of his initial four to five week estimated time frame, according to a CBS News reporter on X, who cited an interview with him.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no Air Force," Trump was quoted as saying by CBS News' White House correspondent Weijia Jiang.

Trump also said the U.S. is "very far" ahead of his initial 4-5 week estimated time frame for the war.

On Iran's new Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump told CBS News: "I have no message for him." Trump said he has someone in mind to replace Khamenei, but did not elaborate. REUTERS

