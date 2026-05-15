Trump reaffirmed 'ironclad' US-Japan alliance after China trip, Japan's Takaichi says

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TOKYO, May 15 - Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday she and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed an "ironclad" bilateral alliance in a phone call, which Trump joined from aboard Air Force One hours after ending his two-day visit to China.

"We exchanged views on issues surrounding China, including the economy and security...and reaffirmed close communication on Indo-Pacific issues," Takaichi told reporters after the call.

Issues related to Iran were also discussed and Takaichi said she shared Japan's stance on those with Trump. She did not answer a reporter's question on whether they discussed Taiwan.

Trump "briefed me in detail (on his China visit) on the condition that our conversation remain confidential," Takaichi said. REUTERS