Trump discussed new Iran proposal with national security aides on Monday, White House says

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump arrives from the Blue Room to speak about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 27 - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed a new Iranian proposal on resolving the war with Tehran with his top national security aides on Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Answering questions at a briefing, Leavitt did not offer an opinion of the proposal, in which the Strait of Hormuz would be opened and Iran's nuclear program discussed at a later date. But she said Trump's bottom line demands remain the same.

Trump wants the Strait of Hormuz oil transit waterway to be open and for Iran to hand over its enriched uranium.

"I wouldn't say they're considering it. I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don't want to get ahead of, and you'll hear directly from the president, I'm sure, on this topic," she said. REUTERS