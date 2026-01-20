Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump calls UK’s Chagos deal with Mauritius an ‘act of total weakness’

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One as he departs West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump previously said Greenland is vital to US security interest due to the presence of China and Russia.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Jan 20 that Britain’s plan to cede sovereignty of the island of Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands to Mauritius was an “act of total weakness,” adding that it was “another in a very long line of national security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired”.

The island of Diego Garcia houses a strategically important US-Britain air base in the Indian Ocean.

Britain and Mauritius struck a deal in 2025 to pass on the sovereignty of the Chagos islands to Mauritius while allowing Britain to retain control of the air base under a long-term lease.

Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social account: “Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital US Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.”

Mr Trump said there was no doubt that “China and Russia have noticed this act” by Britain.

The British government did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment on Jan 20.

Mr Trump has previously said that the encroaching presence of China and Russia makes Greenland vital to US security interests, and repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland.

Britain’s deal with Mauritius was delayed after Mr Trump’s inauguration in January 2025, with London wanting to give the new administration time to examine the details of the plan.

In February 2025, Mr Trump indicated he was “inclined to go along” with Britain on the agreement. REUTERS

