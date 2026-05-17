Trump and South Korea's Lee discuss outcome of US-China summit

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SEOUL, May 17 - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Sunday and discussed the outcome of the U.S.-China summit meeting, the South Korean Blue House presidential office said in a statement on Sunday.

Trump shared with Lee results of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, including U.S.-China relations, agreements over economic and trade issues and Korean affairs, as well as the situation in the Middle East, the Blue House said.

The Korean president found Trump and Xi had constructive talks over affairs on the Korean Peninsula, it said.

Trump told Lee that Trump would contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula through close cooperation with South Korea, according to the Blue House.

Lee told Trump that the stable management of U.S.-China relations would contribute to peace and prosperity in the region and the world. He also expressed his hope to Trump for instant recovery of peace and stability in the Middle East, it said.

The two leaders also talked about the smooth implementation of a bilateral trade deal signed last year, the statement added. REUTERS