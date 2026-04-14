Trump and Modi stress need to keep Strait of Hormuz open in call

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

April 14 - U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure in a call on Tuesday, Modi said in a post on X.

The call between the two leaders lasted nearly 40 minutes, Indian media, which first reported the call, said.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors," Modi said on X.

"We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure." REUTERS