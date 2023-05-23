True Crimes Of Asia Podcast: Thailand - Thousands of foetuses hidden in a Bangkok temple

Be transported back to the events of 2010, when the discovery of thousands of rotting foetuses, hidden in a Bangkok temple - led to more awareness and debate over illegal abortions in Buddhist-majority Thailand.

The grisly remains at Wat Phai Ngern were traced to a network of clinics. The case uncovered the scale of the illegal abortion industry at a time when the procedure was still largely illegal and heavily stigmatised.

ST’s Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei interviews and narrates this podcast.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:03 A dog chews on something in the middle of a Bangkok temple; long-time temple worker Supote Leangbamrong recalls the stench and discovery by authorities in 2010

5:52 Shockwaves throughout Thailand; abortion hardly discussed and was largely illegal and taboo back then

08:57 Nursing assistant Lanchakorn Janthamanas’s underground operation; roping in two temple undertakers to dispose of the bodies

11:40 Abortion activist Supeecha Baotip on how voices of women were missing in the discussion on abortion, her own story and how much has changed since the crime case

17:44 Restrictions against abortion relaxed in 2021, sweeping legal changes in Thailand

20:00 Cultural beliefs: Why some doctors don’t perform abortions because they are afraid of karma

23:09 Expanding availability of legal abortions and to change mindsets; abortion offered as a tele-health service in Thailand

25:05 Rumours about the souls of the aborted foetuses haunting the temple still linger, even more than a decade later

Interviews & narration by: Tan Tam Mei (tammei@sph.com.sg)

Executive Producers: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Tan Tam Mei

Podcast Producers: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Voiceovers: Raul Dancel, Shahrena Hassan, Lee Nian Tjoe, Joel Chng

---

---

