True Crimes Of Asia Podcast: Thailand - Thousands of foetuses hidden in a Bangkok temple

Listen to our deep-dive into the 2010 case that became a turning point in Thailand's debate over abortion.   PHOTO: ST GRAPHIC/LEE YU HUI
Tan Tam Mei
Thailand Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis (headphones recommended): A special edition 6-part series by The Straits Times in Singapore, exploring recent real crimes that gripped, horrified and laid bare the issues that afflicted societies in Asia. Episodes drop every fourth Tuesday of the month from April 25, 2023.

Warning: This podcast is an audio documentary of a real crime case which may be troubling and upsetting to certain listeners. Listener discretion is advised.

Be transported back to the events of 2010, when the discovery of thousands of rotting foetuses, hidden in a Bangkok temple - led to more awareness and debate over illegal abortions in Buddhist-majority Thailand.

The grisly remains at Wat Phai Ngern were traced to a network of clinics. The case uncovered the scale of the illegal abortion industry at a time when the procedure was still largely illegal and heavily stigmatised.

ST’s Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei interviews and narrates this podcast.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:03 A dog chews on something in the middle of a Bangkok temple; long-time temple worker Supote Leangbamrong recalls the stench and discovery by authorities in 2010

5:52 Shockwaves throughout Thailand; abortion hardly discussed and was largely illegal and taboo back then 

08:57 Nursing assistant Lanchakorn Janthamanas’s underground operation; roping in two temple undertakers to dispose of the bodies

11:40 Abortion activist Supeecha Baotip on how voices of women were missing in the discussion on abortion, her own story and how much has changed since the crime case

17:44 Restrictions against abortion relaxed in 2021, sweeping legal changes in Thailand

20:00 Cultural beliefs: Why some doctors don’t perform abortions because they are afraid of karma

23:09 Expanding availability of legal abortions and to change mindsets; abortion offered as a tele-health service in Thailand

25:05 Rumours about the souls of the aborted foetuses haunting the temple still linger, even more than a decade later

Interviews & narration by: Tan Tam Mei (tammei@sph.com.sg)

Executive Producers: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Tan Tam Mei

Podcast Producers: Teo Tong Kai and Fa’izah Sani

Voiceovers: Raul Dancel, Shahrena Hassan, Lee Nian Tjoe, Joel Chng

---

---

---

