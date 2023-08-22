True Crimes of Asia Podcast Series: Taiwan - A stabbing spree on the metro forces a look at mental health

Synopsis (headphones recommended): A special edition 6-part series by The Straits Times in Singapore, exploring recent real crimes that gripped, horrified and laid bare the issues that afflicted societies in Asia. Episodes drop every fourth Tuesday of the month from April 25, 2023.
Warning: This podcast is an audio documentary of a real crime case which may be troubling and upsetting to certain listeners. Listener discretion is advised.
A random stabbing spree in a Taipei metro in 2014 resulted in four dead and 24 injured. There was no apparent motive for the shocking killing, and the assailant Cheng Chieh displayed no remorse.
Cheng’s childhood, which was fraught with isolation, his public threats against classmates and plans to kill detailed on his blog, also ignited debate about troubled youth and gaps in mental health care. This case also restarted conversations about capital punishment in Taiwan.
ST’s Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee interviews and narrates this podcast.
Highlights (click/tap above):
4:49 Cheng’s mental state the subject of intense legal dispute
6:28 How Cheng planned his stabbing spree
11:23 He would not have spared anyone, even if his parents had been on board the metro train
14:40 Cheng executed on May 10, 2016; political motivations behind the extraordinary speediness of his execution?
21:51 Why Taiwanese often choose to ignore social problems; health ministry establishes new department dedicated to mental health programmes in May 2022
Interviews & narration by: Yip Wai Yee
Executive Producers: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Tan Tam Mei (tammei@sph.com.sg)
Podcast Producers: Eden Soh & Fa’izah Sani
Voiceovers: Fa’izah Sani, Eden Soh, Ang Qing, Samuel Devaraj, Jeremy Au Yong, Jean Iau, Teo Tong Kai, Lee Hup Kheng, Clara Chong, Lee Su Shyan
