True Crimes of Asia Podcast: Japan - Killer prowled Twitter for the suicidal

Synopsis (headphones recommended): A special edition 6-part series by The Straits Times in Singapore, exploring recent real crimes that gripped, horrified and laid bare the issues that afflicted societies in Asia. This is the sixth and final episode of True Crimes Of Asia, a special edition podcast series that started on April 25, 2023.
Warning: This podcast is an audio documentary of a real crime case which may be troubling and upsetting to certain listeners. Listener discretion is advised. This podcast is an audio documentary of a real crime case which may be troubling and upsetting to certain listeners. This episode specifically covers themes of suicide and details of death and traumatic sexual acts. Listener discretion is advised.
Nine heads and 240 bones were found in a tiny apartment just outside Tokyo on Halloween in 2017, in one of Japan’s most shocking crimes in history.
Takahiro Shiraishi baited suicidal victims on Twitter who wanted to die but lacked the courage to end their own lives.
He posed as an expert in hanging but his real motives were sex and money.
Shiraishi has been sentenced to death – by hanging – and is now in a maximum-security prison. The case had sparked conversations about social media scrutiny and suicide in Japan.
ST’s Japan correspondent Walter Sim narrates this podcast.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:16 Shiraishi’s motives and modus operandi
5:47 What led Shiraishi down this path
9:28 Shiraishi meets his first victim
16:43 Justice catches up with Shiraishi
22:19 Social implications of Shiraishi’s crimes, and how not much has changed since then
Interviews & narration by: Walter Sim
Executive Producers: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Tan Tam Mei (tammei@sph.com.sg)
Podcast Producers: Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani
Voiceovers: Paxton Pang, Li Yi, Aqil Hamzah, Hadyu Rahim, David Sun, Edeh Soh, Mubin Saadat
Reference for research: “Report: Nine Murders in Zama - Why were victims drawn to it?” by Tetsuya Shibui (『ルポ 座間９人殺害事件～被害者はなぜ引き寄せられたのか～』)
MENTAL WELL-BEING
Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788
Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
COUNSELLING
TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555
Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
ONLINE RESOURCES
mindline.sg
eC2.sg
tinklefriend.sg
chat.mentalhealth.sg
carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)
