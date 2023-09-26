True Crimes of Asia Podcast: Japan - Killer prowled Twitter for the suicidal

Nine heads and 240 bones were found in a tiny apartment just outside Tokyo on Halloween in 2017, in one of Japan’s most shocking crimes in history.

Takahiro Shiraishi baited suicidal victims on Twitter who wanted to die but lacked the courage to end their own lives.

He posed as an expert in hanging but his real motives were sex and money.

Shiraishi has been sentenced to death – by hanging – and is now in a maximum-security prison. The case had sparked conversations about social media scrutiny and suicide in Japan.

ST’s Japan correspondent Walter Sim narrates this podcast.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:16 Shiraishi’s motives and modus operandi

5:47 What led Shiraishi down this path

9:28 Shiraishi meets his first victim

16:43 Justice catches up with Shiraishi

22:19 Social implications of Shiraishi’s crimes, and how not much has changed since then

Interviews & narration by: Walter Sim

Executive Producers: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg) and Tan Tam Mei (tammei@sph.com.sg)

Podcast Producers: Eden Soh and Fa’izah Sani

Voiceovers: Paxton Pang, Li Yi, Aqil Hamzah, Hadyu Rahim, David Sun, Edeh Soh, Mubin Saadat

Reference for research: “Report: Nine Murders in Zama - Why were victims drawn to it?” by Tetsuya Shibui (『ルポ 座間９人殺害事件～被害者はなぜ引き寄せられたのか～』)

MENTAL WELL-BEING

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1

COUNSELLING

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180

Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366

ONLINE RESOURCES

mindline.sg

eC2.sg

tinklefriend.sg

chat.mentalhealth.sg

carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)

limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)

