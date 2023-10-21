Trucks enter Gaza carrying medical supplies and food as Egypt’s Rafah border opens

CAIRO - Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid began entering the Rafah crossing to the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday morning after days of diplomatic wrangling over conditions for delivering the relief.

Television images showed trucks moving into the border crossing area from the Egyptian side.

Rafah is the main route in and out of the Gaza Strip not controlled by Israel, which agreed to allow aid in from Egypt following a request from its top ally, the United States.

Israel imposed a total blockade and launched air strikes on Gaza in response to a deadly attack on Israeli soil by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct 7.

A convoy including 20 aid trucks was due to enter the Gaza Strip on Saturday from Egypt carrying medicine and food supplies, said Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.

"The relief aid convoy that is supposed to enter [Gaza] today includes 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies (canned goods)," Hamas' media office said.

Hamas added that the expected truckloads of aid “will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza”.

The UN has warned of “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, where food has been running out and supplies of fuel needed to keep hospital back-up generators running have reached dangerously low levels.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the border on Friday in a push to get the aid in, saying a mechanism for inspection of the aid demanded by Israel was still being worked out.

Many of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have crammed into the south of the territory to avoid air strikes in the north.

Earlier on Saturday, the US Embassy in Israel said the Gaza-Egypt border may open on Saturday, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In a social media post, the embassy said it had “received info” that the Rafah crossing would open at 10am (3pm, Singapore time).

“We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” it added. REUTERS