Timeline-India's youth protests force exam reforms after education minister quits

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters celebrate after the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, India, July 25, 2026. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

NEW DELHI, July 27 - India's federal government on Monday introduced a bill in parliament to amend the law governing public examinations, days after protests by the "cockroach" movement forced the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Here is a look at how the movement grew into the biggest youth-led challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced since taking office in 2014.

May 3

About 2 million students took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical school.

May 12

The federal National Testing Agency scrapped the examination after allegations of leaks of test paper questions.

A re-test was held on June 21.

June 6

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement founder Abhijeet Dipke led a street protest in New Delhi demanding Pradhan's resignation.

He later held protests in other parts of the country.

June 20

The CJP movement began a sit-in protest at the capital's Jantar Mantar observatory – the designated site for protests in Delhi – to demand Pradhan's resignation.

June 28

Activist Sonam Wangchuk launched a hunger strike at the site to support the movement.

July 18

Authorities moved Wangchuk to hospital forcibly after his condition worsened.

July 19

Crowds at the protest site swelled, galvanised by Wangchuk's forced removal.

July 20

Tens of thousands of protesters were met with tear gas and baton charges while attempting to march on parliament and some of them clashed with police.

CJP leaders held talks with ministers from Modi's government, who sought time to discuss their demands internally.

July 21

Modi appealed to lawmakers of his ruling alliance to unite to ensure strict steps over exam leaks, punishment for the guilty, and a foolproof system.

Opposition leaders led by Rahul Gandhi staged a sit-in outside the gates of Modi's residence seeking Pradhan's resignation. They were briefly detained by police and let off.

July 22

Opposition lawmakers disrupted parliament in support of student protesters, as demonstrations spread to other parts of the country, including financial capital Mumbai.

July 23

Modi, in a post on X that constituted his first direct comments on the protests, announced special courts to prosecute those involved in exam paper leaks. But the protesters rejected the proposal.

July 24

Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike and movement leaders held a second round of talks with the government, which sought time until the next afternoon to respond on their demand for Pradhan's resignation.

July 25

Pradhan resigned, citing the situation at the protest site and across the country and to prevent "anti-national forces" from taking advantage of the situation.

July 26

Modi announced a task force, headed by tech entrepreneur Nandan Nilekani, to overhaul the country's exam system.

July 27

The government introduced a bill in parliament proposing changes to the law governing public examinations, including tougher penalties such as longer prison terms and higher fines for culprits. REUTERS