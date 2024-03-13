Tides hamper search for Taiwanese citizen after boat capsize off Jakarta

JAKARTA - High tides hampered Indonesian rescue teams searching for a Taiwanese passport holder still missing after a passenger boat capsized in waters off the capital Jakarta on Monday, state media reported on Wednesday.

The boat, carrying 35 people, capsized near the Kepulauan Seribu area of Jakarta after the vessel was hit by a wave, Indonesia's search and rescue authority said. All on board were rescued except the 46-year-old.

Two days into the search for the remaining passenger, high tides were hindering rescue efforts, Desiana Kartika Bahari, the chief of the rescue agency's Jakarta branch said, according to Indonesia state news agency Antara.

The search and rescue agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes as another Indonesian boat sank over the weekend off South Sulawesi province, with 21 fishermen and crew still missing. Two crew were found dead while 12 were rescued alive at sea. REUTERS