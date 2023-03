Who is eligible?

Those with a monthly gross salary of $30,000 and above from one employer. Applicants with no recent employment history in Singapore need to show they have worked, or will be working, for an established company with a market capitalisation of at least US$500 million (S$671 million) or an annual revenue of US$200 million. Those deemed to hold outstanding achievements in arts and culture, sports, and research and academia can qualify even if they do not meet the salary criterion.