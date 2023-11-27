Three Thai hostages released from Gaza in good health: Thai PM

Thai citizens released from the Gaza Strip met the Ambassador of Thailand in Israel Pannabha Chandraramya at Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in Israel where they are being treated on Nov 26, 2023. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS THAILAND/ REUTERS
Ambassador of Thailand in Israel Pannabha Chandraramya, with Yossi Shelly, Director of Prime Minister?s Office, meets with Thai citizens who were released from the Gaza Strip after being taken hostage by gunmen from Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel, at Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) where they are being treated, in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel November 26, 2023. Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Thailand/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand, speaks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in San Francisco, California, U.S., November 15, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Updated
45 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

BANGKOK - The latest three Thai hostages released from Gaza after being held by Hamas militants were in good health, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin posted on the social media platform X on Monday.

"I'm happy," Srettha said, adding the three were healthy and not in need of urgent medical attention.

So far, 17 Thai hostages have been released after being kidnapped during Hamas raids into Israel in early October and would be brought back to Thailand as soon as possible, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"For the remaining 15 Thai hostages, the Royal Thai Government continues to exert all efforts towards their safe release at the earliest opportunity," the statement said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top