Three dead and 17 missing after flooding in China's Chongqing

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BEIJING, May 24 - The death toll has risen to three with 17 missing following flooding in the Chongqing municipality of southwestern China, China's state-run Xinhua reported.

That was as of 2:30 pm (0630 GMT) on Sunday, after Chongqing's Yongchuan district was hit with sudden extreme rainfall from Saturday night through the early hours of Sunday, Xinhua said.

Rescue work is underway.

China's state planner allocated 20 million yuan ($2.94 million) in central budget outlays for disaster recovery and the restoration of infrastructure and public services in Chongqing, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its public Wechat account on Sunday. REUTERS