Three Chinese nationals killed in Tajik-Afghan border attack

BEIJING - Three Chinese citizens in Tajikistan were killed in an armed attack on the Central Asian country's border with Afghanistan, China's embassy in Dushanbe said on Friday.

One other Chinese national was injured in the attack, which took place on Wednesday evening in Tajikistan's southwestern Khatlon province, the embassy said, urging its citizens to evacuate the border area.

The embassy did not say who was behind the attack, but said China had urged Tajikistan to investigate.

Tajikistan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday the attack targeted the company LLC Shahin SM and had been carried out from Afghanistan using an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with grenades. The three people who died were all employees of the company, it said.

There was no immediate response from the administration in Kabul. REUTERS