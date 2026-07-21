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Three Chinese injured in drone attack on Moscow

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Smoke billows after Ukrainian drone attacks, according to the local authorities, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Podolsk, Moscow Region, Russia, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke billows after Ukrainian drone attacks, according to the local authorities, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Podolsk, Moscow Region, Russia, July 20, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING, July 21 - Three Chinese nationals were injured during a Ukraine drone attack on Moscow, Chinese state media said on Tuesday.

• The Chinese embassy in Russia said two people were receiving treatment at a local hospital and were in stable condition without life-threatening injuries, while another had asked to be discharged for treatment back in China.

• The embassy immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and asked Russian authorities to take all necessary measures to treat the injured and protect the safety and property of Chinese citizens.

• The three Chinese were among 10 people injured in an attack carried out over Sunday night and Monday morning. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.