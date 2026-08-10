Indian police fire tear gas, use batons to disperse youth protesters

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Demonstrators march on the state legislature as police use water cannons to disperse them during a protest against alleged irregularities in the state's civil services examinations, in Ranchi, India, August 10, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

BHUBANESWAR, India, Aug 10 - Police in eastern India used tear gas, batons and water cannon to disperse thousands of youth protesters as they marched on the state legislature in Jharkhand state on Monday over alleged wrongdoing in civil service examinations, TV footage showed.

Students and unemployed youth in Jharkhand, one of India's poorer states, launched the protests late last month over the alleged wrongdoing including recruitment test paper leaks.

The protest follows weeks-long youth-led demonstrations in the capital, Delhi, also linked to exam paper leaks, which led to the resignation of the country's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last month.

Police and paramilitary forces used tear gas, pellet guns and batons in Delhi to scatter some 50,000 youth protesters, some of whom clashed with police. The demonstrations were seen as a reflection of their anger over corruption in education, a lack of opportunities and unemployment.

The demands of protesters in Jharkhand include an overhaul of the state's examination system, cancellation of some tests and an investigation by the federal police.

The protest began on July 25 and intensified after thousands gathered at a stadium in the state capital, Ranchi.

On Monday, they marched on the state legislature, climbing over police barricades, holding placards, waving the national flag and shouting slogans, amid high security.

Some pushed against barricades and scuffled with police, who responded by firing tear gas rounds, using water cannon and beating them with batons, TV footage showed.

Police said they had to use mild force after some protesters became violent.

"We showed minimal aggression for a really short time because they are just students," Ranchi city police chief Paras Rana told ANI news agency. "I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and not be violent. Your demands are reaching the government, do not show aggression."

The state government – ruled by a regional party opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi – has held talks with the protesters. It said a majority of their demands had been accepted and that it was open to more talks. REUTERS