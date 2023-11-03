Thousands of Gazan workers sent back from Israel, occupied West Bank: Witnesses

GAZA - Thousands of cross-border Gazan workers and labourers in Israel and the occupied West Bank were sent back to Gaza on Friday, Reuters journalists said.

Some of the Gazan workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah border crossing between the besieged Gaza Strip and Egypt, they said.

The office of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday night: “Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza.”

Workers crossing into the Palestinian enclave said they have been detained and ill-treated by the Israeli authorities after the Oct 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel. Some still had plastic stickers carrying numbers around their legs.

“We used to serve them, work for them, in houses, in restaurants, and in markets in return for the lowest prices, and despite that, we were humiliated,” said worker Jamal Ismail from the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip.

Those from areas in northern Gaza have to remain in the south after Israeli forces completed cutting off roads late on Thursday, according to Palestinian officials. REUTERS

