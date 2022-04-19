The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia podcast: General Yamashita’s lost gold

In this episode, we follow the trail of fabled treasure stashed in tunnels and caves by retreating Japanese soldiers who found themselves with nowhere else to go as World War II drew to a close.
ST correspondent Raul Dancel speaks to Mr Arnel Cruz, spokesman of the Treasure Hunters Association of the Philippines, and archaeologist Jose Eleazar Bersales.
He also interviewed political analyst Lucio Pitlo III and retired US Navy officer Manny Paez, who was with a team of experts commissioned by the History Channel for a series on the mysterious buried treasure.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:21 General Tomoyuki Yamashita's capture and conviction
04:58 Mr Rogelio Roxas, a common locksmith, discovers a golden Buddha in a network of tunnels
06:19 Word of Mr Roxas’ find reaches the ears of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos
08:59 Mr Manny Paez believes the missing golden Buddha is sitting inside a luxury apartment in New York
13:19 Mr Lucio Pitlo says it might be difficult to recover the dictator's plundered wealth if his son becomes the president
15:25 Mr Arnel Cruz claims there are 17 more golden Buddhas still waiting to be found
16:14 Filipinos' indiscriminate treasure hunting is hurting the country, says Professor Jose Eleazar Bersales
Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Raul Dancel (rdancel@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
