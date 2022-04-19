The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia podcast: General Yamashita’s lost gold

He also interviewed political analyst Lucio Pitlo III and retired US Navy officer Manny Paez, who was with a team of experts commissioned by the History Channel for a series on the mysterious buried treasure.

Highlights (click/tap above): (Headphones recommended)

02:21 General Tomoyuki Yamashita's capture and conviction

04:58 Mr Rogelio Roxas, a common locksmith, discovers a golden Buddha in a network of tunnels

06:19 Word of Mr Roxas’ find reaches the ears of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos

08:59 Mr Manny Paez believes the missing golden Buddha is sitting inside a luxury apartment in New York

13:19 Mr Lucio Pitlo says it might be difficult to recover the dictator's plundered wealth if his son becomes the president

15:25 Mr Arnel Cruz claims there are 17 more golden Buddhas still waiting to be found

16:14 Filipinos' indiscriminate treasure hunting is hurting the country, says Professor Jose Eleazar Bersales

Produced by: Tan Jia Ning (jianing@sph.com.sg), Raul Dancel (rdancel@sph.com.sg), Magdalene Fung (magfung@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

