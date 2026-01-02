Asian Insider Podcast
The one design feature that makes Taiwan ‘ugly’
Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.
One of Taiwan’s names is “Formosa” - given by Portuguese sailors who sighted the island in the 16th century and called it “Beautiful Island” given its natural wonders such as mountains, forests and hot springs.
In more recent times though, Taiwanese officials and designers have complained about a man-made blight across its cities: ubiquitous, often rusty, metal grilles criss-crossing windows.
They surface a larger discussion about the pace of urban renewal in Taiwan - a challenge that many Asian cities face, given the competing imperatives between urban renewal, heritage conservation and the rights of homeowners.
01:00 The ugly truth about Taipei’s buildings
02:06 Taiwan’s window bars mystery
04:53 The beauty behind the rust
07:42 Challenges in urban redevelopment
12:12 Cycling and pedestrian safety in Taiwan
