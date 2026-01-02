Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In this episode, we discuss Taiwan's man-made blight across its cities: ubiquitous, often rusty, metal grilles criss-crossing windows.

Synopsis: Every first Friday of the month, The Straits Times catches up with its foreign correspondents about life and trends in the countries they’re based in.

One of Taiwan’s names is “Formosa” - given by Portuguese sailors who sighted the island in the 16th century and called it “Beautiful Island” given its natural wonders such as mountains, forests and hot springs.

In more recent times though, Taiwanese officials and designers have complained about a man-made blight across its cities: ubiquitous, often rusty, metal grilles criss-crossing windows.

They surface a larger discussion about the pace of urban renewal in Taiwan - a challenge that many Asian cities face, given the competing imperatives between urban renewal, heritage conservation and the rights of homeowners.



Highlights (click/tap above):

01:00 The ugly truth about Taipei’s buildings

02:06 Taiwan’s window bars mystery

04:53 The beauty behind the rust

07:42 Challenges in urban redevelopment

12:12 Cycling and pedestrian safety in Taiwan

Host: Li Xueying ( xueying@sph.com.sg )

Edited by: Fa’izah Sani

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

---

