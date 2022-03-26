The end of globalisation as we knew it?

All eyes are now on "secondary sanctions", following the unprecedented measures taken by the United States and its allies against Russia for invading Ukraine.

Many companies around the world - and not just Chinese firms - that work closely with Russia are now operating under a "high degree of uncertainty" as it is not clear how forcefully such sanctions against third parties will be enforced, said senior analyst Joe Mazur of consultancy firm Trivium China in Beijing.

It is also too early to discuss the impact of secondary sanctions that might be imposed on China, according to analysts, who noted that Chinese firms have been careful so that they would not be targeted.

