The View From Asia

The bitter taste of rising food prices

Asia News Network writers discuss the repercussions of soaring food prices. Here are excerpts.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Food Ministry has clearly a lot to answer for, its failure to control prices of food, especially rice, being prominent among them.

To be fair, it is neither the only ministry struggling to contain soaring prices, nor is it to blame for the ongoing economic crisis caused by a combination of bad policies, governance failures and market influences from beyond, which created the domino effect. But it does have the vital responsibility of making sure food is available at affordable prices, by doing whatever necessary, something it has miserably failed to do.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 27, 2022, with the headline The bitter taste of rising food prices . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top