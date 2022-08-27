The bitter taste of rising food prices

The Food Ministry has clearly a lot to answer for, its failure to control prices of food, especially rice, being prominent among them.

To be fair, it is neither the only ministry struggling to contain soaring prices, nor is it to blame for the ongoing economic crisis caused by a combination of bad policies, governance failures and market influences from beyond, which created the domino effect. But it does have the vital responsibility of making sure food is available at affordable prices, by doing whatever necessary, something it has miserably failed to do.