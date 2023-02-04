Thaipusam festivities return to Malaysia after 2 years

GEORGE TOWN - Thaipusam festivities return to Malaysia from Saturday after two years of muted celebrations, as devotees are expected to line the streets to witness the processions.

In Penang, the signature golden and silver chariots will inch their way through various roads on the island before reaching their respective temples along Jalan Kebun Bunga.

Thaipusam is dedicated to the Hindu god of war, Lord Muruga.

The festival is a time of repentance for devotees through penance and prayers.

Arulmigu Sree Balathandayuthapani Waterfall Hilltop Temple management chairman P. Kuvenaraju said a special prayer was held on Saturday morning before the vel (a divine spear) was mounted on the golden chariot.

“With the celebration falling on a weekend, we expect a large crowd as the public has not taken part in this major festival in the past few years.

“We are not worried about the huge crowd, as these devotees will know how to move with the chariot and will not slow down our journey. We will stop at certain places for them to make their offerings,” he said.

Apart from Penang, celebrations are also expected at Hindu temples in other states such as Johor and Perak.

Hindu devotees are also expected to throng Batu Caves, which is just north of the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

The site is home to Hindu temples and shrines.

Hindu devotees in Malaysia were not able to celebrate Thaipusam for the past two years due to restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year’s festivities are expected to be accompanied by wet weather.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain across much of the country this weekend.

Thunderstorms are also expected in several areas, according to a report by the Bernama news agency.

In a statement by MetMalaysia, wet weather is expected in one or two areas in states such as Kelantan, Pahang and Terengganu.

Some eastern parts of the southern state of Johor will experience similar conditions as well.

Heavy rain or thunderstorms are also expected in one or two locations in states like Penang, Pahang and Sabah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK