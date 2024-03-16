Thailand's flourishing cannabis culture to end as government seeks ban

People smoke out of bongs during a speed contest to finish 3 grams, at the Green Party in Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past a stand selling cannabis on the street in Bangkok, Thailand, October 6, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A bus drives past the neon sign of a cannabis shop in Bangkok, Thailand, August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People sit near stalls selling cannabis on a street in Phuket, Thailand, August 27, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Doughnut smokes cannabis with a bong, outside a cannabis club called the Green Party in the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Updated
Mar 16, 2024, 07:31 AM
Published
Mar 16, 2024, 07:06 AM

BANGKOK - Thodsapol Hongtong is enjoying a smoke with his friends at the "Green Party", a venue where recreational cannabis enthusiasts meet in the Thai capital Bangkok to chat and have a good time. But it's a pastime that may be coming to an end.

The 31-year-old influencer who runs his own cannabis shop regularly touts recreational marijuana as good for the country's economy on his online platform "Channel Weed Thailand".

The booming cannabis sector could be worth $1.2 billion by next year, according to the estimate by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

"Where (else) in the world can we lie around on the beach and enjoy a joint," Thodsapol told Reuters, taking a puff from his bong.

But the Thai government is looking to stamp out cannabis culture with a ban on its recreational use to be rolled out by the end of the year. Medical use will still be permitted.

Thai Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, in an interview with Reuters last month, described recreational marijuana as a "misuse" of cannabis that has a negative impact on Thai children and could lead to other drug abuses.

Recreational cannabis flourished in Thailand after the country became the first in Asia to fully decriminalise the substance in 2022, enabling a new public wave of weed appreciation culture.

Neon signs of cannabis leaf in multiple languages are highly visible on many street corners in Thai towns and cities, marking the tens of thousands of shops, spas, bars and gaming lounges where a variety of cannabis strains are readily available.

Many streetside shops in tourist areas sell smoking paraphernalia, while cannabis-related festivals became more common, like last year's joint-rolling competition in the resort island of Phuket that drew in weed aficionados from around the world.

The Thai government's draft law banning recreational use of cannabis will be up for cabinet approval later this month. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top