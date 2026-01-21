Thailand's election in numbers

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Supporters gather on the day candidates draw a number in their district for Thailand's upcoming February 8 general election in Bangkok, Thailand, December 27, 2025.

BANGKOK, Jan 21 - Thailand will hold a general election on February 8 in a showdown between three big parties that could lead to its fourth prime minister in less than three years.

Below are some facts and figures about the election.

- 57 parties have registered to take part

- 53 million people are eligible to cast ballots

- 500 seats are available in the House of Representatives, 400 by constituency and 100 by party list

- 5,096 candidates have registered, 3,526 for constituency contests and 1,570 for party list seats

- 2 of the major parties, People's Party and Pheu Thai, are third incarnations of predecessors dissolved by Thai courts

- 93 politicians from 43 parties have been formally submitted as potential prime minister candidates

- 5 of the past 6 elections were won by the Pheu Thai party or its earlier incarnations

- 251 parliamentary votes are needed for a candidate to become prime minister

- 3 ballot papers are given to voters, two for the election and one for a referendum on whether to pursue changes to the constitution

- 3 is the number of prime ministers Thailand has had since the 2023 election

- 1 elected Thai government has completed a full, four-year term in the past quarter-century

- 60 days is the period after the election when results must be certified by the poll body, or no later than April 9

- 15 days is the time in which the new parliament must convene after results are confirmed REUTERS