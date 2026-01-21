Straitstimes.com header logo

Thailand's election in numbers

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Supporters gather on the day candidates draw a number in their district for Thailand’s upcoming February 8 general election in Bangkok, Thailand, December 27, 2025. REUTERS/

Supporters gather on the day candidates draw a number in their district for Thailand’s upcoming February 8 general election in Bangkok, Thailand, December 27, 2025. REUTERS/

Follow topic:

BANGKOK, Jan 21 - Thailand will hold a general election on February 8 in a showdown between three big parties that could lead to its fourth prime minister in less than three years. 

Below are some facts and figures about the election. 

- 57 parties have registered to take part 

- 53 million people are eligible to cast ballots 

- 500 seats are available in the House of Representatives, 400 by constituency and 100 by party list

- 5,096 candidates have registered, 3,526 for constituency contests and 1,570 for party list seats

- 2 of the major parties, People's Party and Pheu Thai, are third incarnations of predecessors dissolved by Thai courts

- 93 politicians from 43 parties have been formally submitted as potential prime minister candidates

- 5 of the past 6 elections were won by the Pheu Thai party or its earlier incarnations

- 251 parliamentary votes are needed for a candidate to become prime minister

- 3 ballot papers are given to voters, two for the election and one for a referendum on whether to pursue changes to the constitution

- 3 is the number of prime ministers Thailand has had since the 2023 election

- 1 elected Thai government has completed a full, four-year term in the past quarter-century 

- 60 days is the period after the election when results must be certified by the poll body, or no later than April 9

- 15 days is the time in which the new parliament must convene after results are confirmed REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.