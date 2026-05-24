Thailand urges calm over S’pore’s Covid-19 spike; no severe outbreak from dominant NB.1.8.1 strain

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Covid-19 in Thailand is now treated as an endemic or seasonal communicable disease.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Department of Disease Control has urged the public not to panic over Singapore’s latest Covid-19 spike, saying the NB.1.8.1 variant behind much of the concern has already been circulating in Thailand and is now the country’s dominant strain.

The Department of Disease Control’s director-general Montien Kanasawat said Thailand recorded 3,642 cumulative Covid-19 cases and one death from Jan 1 to May 23, 2026. Reported cases have risen over the past month, but the number remains below the five-year median, he said.

Health officials said NB.1.8.1 is not a new threat suddenly entering Thailand from abroad, as the variant has already been detected in the country and now accounts for 50.95 per cent of sequenced samples.

Data from the Public Health Research Institute under the Department of Medical Sciences, covering Jan 1, 2025, to April 23, 2026, showed NB.1.8.1 was followed by JN.1 at 24.97 per cent and XEC at 9.14 per cent.

Most Covid-19 patients reported in Thailand in 2026 were aged 30 to 35, followed by those aged 60 and above, and people aged 20-29.

The public concern followed a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Singapore, where the Communicable Diseases Agency reported 12,700 cases during the week of May 10-16, up from around 8,000 the previous week.

Singapore also saw average daily hospitalisations rise from 56 to 73, while ICU cases remained low at about one patient per day. The agency said public hospitals could manage the increase.

NB.1.8.1 was reported as the main circulating variant in Singapore, accounting for more than half of locally detected cases.

Dr Montien said NB.1.8.1 is a descendant of the JN.1 variant and carries several additional mutations on the spike protein.

These changes may make the virus easier to transmit and better able to evade immunity. However, he stressed that there is still no evidence that NB.1.8.1 causes more severe illness.

The Department of Disease Control said Thailand also saw Covid-19 cases and cluster outbreaks increase from April to June 2025, with NB.1.8.1 identified as the main variant during the same period.

The department’s deputy director-general Direk Khampaen said Covid-19 in Thailand is now treated as an endemic or seasonal communicable disease.

Although the overall severity and transmission trend have declined, he said, people should continue basic precautions, particularly during the monsoon season, when respiratory illnesses tend to spread more easily.

The Department of Disease Control advised people to wash their hands regularly, wear a mask in crowded places, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid close contact with people showing respiratory symptoms.

Officials also urged people with fever, cough or a runny nose to take an antigen test and avoid contact with vulnerable groups, especially young children, elderly people and those with underlying diseases. Anyone who tests positive should seek medical advice promptly. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK