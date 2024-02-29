Thailand to ban recreational cannabis use by year-end, says health minister

Jars containing marijuana at a cannabis shop in Bangkok, November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
A woman works inside a cannabis shop, at Khaosan Road, one of the favourite tourist spots in Bangkok, Thailand, March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/ File Photo
Workers trim cannabis buds at the Amber Farm, in Bangkok, Thailand, January 30, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/ File Photo
Updated
Feb 29, 2024, 05:28 PM
Published
Feb 29, 2024, 05:18 PM

BANGKOK - Thailand will ban the recreational use of marijuana by the end of this year, but continue allowing its use for medical purposes, the health minister told Reuters in an interview.

Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to decriminalise cannabis, initially for medicinal use and research in 2018, then for general growing and consumption in 2022.

The move has spawned an industry projected to be worth up to $1.2 billion by next year, as tens of thousands of cannabis shops spring up along with marijuana-themed spas, restaurants and festivals.

Critics say piecemeal rules were rushed out and adopted within a week of decriminalisation.

"Without the law to regulate cannabis it will be misused," Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew said, referring specifically to recreational use.

"The misuse of cannabis has a negative impact on Thai children," he said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top