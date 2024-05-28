Thailand targets tourism boost with longer stays for visitors, students, ‘digital nomads’

BANGKOK – Thailand’s government said on May 28 that it has approved longer visa stay periods for tourists, post-graduate students and remote workers, and better visa conditions for retirees, in a move to boost its crucial tourism sector as its economy stutters.

Starting in June, Thailand will allow travellers from 93 countries to stay for periods of 60 days, up from the current 57 nations, while more will also be eligible for visas on arrival, government spokesman Chai Wacharonke told reporters.

Foreign students will be permitted to stay for an additional year upon graduation, while insurance requirements for foreigners seeking to retire in Thailand will be relaxed, he added.

Tourism is a key driver of South-east Asia’s second-largest economy and a big source of employment.

The new measures come as part of an effort to boost visitors, especially from its main and fastest-growing markets, by extending stay limits to 60 days from 30 days for on-arrival visas.

The validity of so-called digital nomad visas for self-employed, remote workers will be extended to five years, from 60 days presently, with each stay limited to 180 days.

Thailand recorded 14.3 million tourists from January to May 26, 2024, and is targeting a record 40 million foreign arrivals for the full year, with revenue of 3.5 trillion baht (S$129 billion).

In pre-pandemic 2019, Thailand welcomed a record 39.9 million arrivals, generating 1.91 trillion baht. REUTERS