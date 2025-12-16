Straitstimes.com header logo

Cambodia must be first to call ceasefire to stop the fighting, says Thailand

Renewed fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours in December has killed at least 32 people.

BANGKOK – Thailand said on Dec 16 that Cambodia must be first to announce a truce to halt fighting between the two nations after more than a week of deadly clashes in a reignited border conflict.

“As the aggressor onto Thai territory, Cambodia must announce the ceasefire first,” Thai Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maratee Nalita Andamo told reporters in Bangkok, adding that Cambodia must also cooperate in de-mining efforts at the border “sincerely”.

Renewed fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours in December has killed at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, and displaced around 800,000, officials said.

Each side has blamed the other for instigating the clashes, claiming self-defence and trading accusations of attacks on civilians.

Cambodia did not immediately respond to Thailand’s statement.

US President Donald Trump, who intervened in the border conflict earlier in 2025, last week

claimed that the two countries had agreed to a ceasefire

beginning on the night of Dec 13.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country supported the ceasefire initiative of Malaysia, chair of the Asean regional bloc, with Washington’s participation.

But fighting has continued daily since Dec 7, and Bangkok has denied Mr Trump’s claim of a truce. AFP

