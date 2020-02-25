Thailand holds first censure debate in 7 years

For the first time since before the 2014 military coup, Thailand is holding a censure debate and no-confidence motion, with top government officials, including former junta leader Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, being put under the spotlight.

The debate, which started yesterday afternoon, is expected to last at least three days and will focus on controversial issues. It will go as far back as the coup and corruption allegations made against the military regime, which was in power until the middle of last year.

The more current issues include the sluggish economy, handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the PM2.5 pollution since last year, which has often resulted in the Air Quality Index staying at the unhealthy level.

The debate will be wrapped up with a no-confidence motion later this week.

Thailand's economy grew by only 2.4 per cent last year, the lowest in five years owing largely to the trade war between the United States and China, as well as the strong Thai baht.

With the Covid-19 disease outbreak, Thailand is expecting its gross domestic product growth to slip to 2 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

But since last year, the government has rolled out several stimulus measures.

Opposition MP Pita Limjaroenrat, referring to the Prayut administration's slogan, noted: "Only 1 per cent has enjoyed stability, prosperity and sustainability. This is the economy of the capitalists, by the capitalists, for the capitalists."

Mr Pita leads the remaining MPs of Future Forward, the opposition's second-biggest party before it was disbanded by the Constitutional Court last Friday.

Among the six top officials being targeted, Mr Prayut will be the main focus. He led the 2014 coup and his five-year rule was plagued by allegations of human rights violations.

The debate is taking place amid a weakened opposition, following the dissolution of Future Forward and a 10-year ban from politics for its 16 executives. The remaining 64 MPs, however, can take part in the debate as independent lawmakers.

The debate is taking place amid a weakened opposition, following the dissolution of Future Forward and a 10-year ban from politics for its 16 executives. The remaining 64 MPs, however, can take part in the debate as independent lawmakers.

The government coalition has been enjoying a comfortable majority of 264 seats against the opposition's 224 in the 500-member Lower House.

Against this backdrop, the no-confidence motion will not pose a serious threat to the government coalition, analysts said.

"The current mechanism does not allow room for prime ministerial candidates other than Mr Prayut," said Assistant Professor Wanwichit Boonprong from Rangsit University, referencing the rubber-stamp senate that voted Mr Prayut in for his second term last year. "But the motion could affect internal ties in the coalition and lead to a Cabinet shake-up."