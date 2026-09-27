Thailand declares two-day civil service holiday amid floods, could affect court ruling

BANGKOK, Sept 27 - Thailand's cabinet on Sunday approved Sept. 28 and 29 as special holidays for civil servants in Bangkok and three surrounding provinces due to heavy rainfall, a move that could affect the timing of a court ruling on electoral ballots used in February's election.

• "The measure aims to reduce travel and ease traffic disruptions for the public," it said, adding that important official business scheduled during the holidays may continue as deemed appropriate by their heads.

• The move could however delay a court decision over electoral ballots used in February's election - which could put the election results in doubt, though the court has not made any announcement on whether the timing of the verdict would be changed.

• The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration declared the capital a disaster-affected area on Saturday after nearly 300 mm (12 inches) of rain fell over 48 hours, leading to flooding on major roads that left some cars partly submerged.

• Floodwater receded on Sunday as rainfall eased, but some residents remained stranded in their homes. REUTERS