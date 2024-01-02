Thailand, China to permanently waive visas for each other’s citizens from March, says Thai PM

A Chinese tourist with Thai PM Srettha Thavisin during a welcome ceremony of the first batch of Chinese tourists under the visa-free entry scheme. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
58 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

BANGKOK - Thailand and China will permanently waive visa requirements for each other’s citizens from March, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Jan 2.

South-east Asia’s second-largest economy, which relies heavily on tourism, in September waived entry requirements for Chinese tourists until February 2024.

“This will upgrade the relationship between the two countries,” Mr Srettha told reporters.

In 2023, Thailand welcomed 28 million foreign tourists, slightly above its target, generating 1.2 trillion baht (S$46 billion) of revenue, government data showed.

Of that, the top source market was Malaysia with 4.5 million visitors, followed by 3.5 million arrivals from China.

That compared with a pre-Covid-19 record of 39 million arrivals, with 11 million from China. REUTERS

