Thai Supreme Court clears ex-prime minister Yingluck in negligence case

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Supreme Court on March 4 cleared self-exiled former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra of negligence in a case dating back to her time in office in 2013.

Yingluck, a prominent member of the influential Shinawatra family, has been living overseas for the past six years to avoid jail for a previous conviction for negligence handed down after her government’s ousting in a 2014 military coup.

The court’s unanimous decision is the latest favourable outcome for the dominant Shinawatra family, whose party Pheu Thai is currently in government.

Its billionaire figurehead, Mr Thaksin Shinawatra, was recently released from detention on parole on a commuted sentence.

Yingluck is the sister of Mr Thaksin, also a former prime minister who was recently freed six months into an eight-year jail sentence that was commuted to a year and was served in hospital detention.

The March 4 ruling stemmed from a 2022 complaint from the National Anti-Corruption Commission against Yingluck and four others, accusing them of damaging the country by not following bidding processes in the awarding of a government contract worth 250 million baht (S$7.5 million).

Lawyer Noppadon Laothong told Reuters that the court dropped the case against Yingluck and the others because they were carrying out their duties in accordance with the law and received no benefits.

Yingluck was convicted in absentia previously for negligence and sentenced to five years in prison over a government rice pledging scheme that cost billions of dollars of losses to the state.

His brother, Mr Thaksin, made a dramatic return to Thailand in August after spending 15 years abroad to escape jail for abuse of power and corruption.

His return and favourable detention has sparked widespread speculation that the powerful tycoon has made a secret political deal with his longtime enemies in Thailand’s military and conservative establishment.

The Shinawatra family's allies have denied that.