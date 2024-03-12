Thailand election commission to ask court to disband Move Forward Party

BANGKOK – Thailand’s election commission said on March 12 it would ask the Constitutional Court to dissolve the reformist Move Forward Party (MFP), which won most seats in the 2023 election.

The commission said in a statement it agreed “unanimously” to seek the dissolution over MFP’s campaign pledge to reform the kingdom’s tough royal insult laws.

The MFP upended Thailand’s political order in May’s election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, the kingdom’s business monopolies and to amend strict lese-majeste laws.

But their audacious bid – which shocked the Thai establishment – ended with them locked out of government following months of political wrangling.

Earlier in 2024, the Constitutional Court ruled the MFP campaign pledge to loosen lese-majeste legislation amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

The court unanimously ordered the party to stop all efforts to reform the laws against insulting or defaming King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Thailand has a history of political parties being wound up by judicial intervention, including MFP’s forerunner, the Future Forward Party, which was dissolved in 2020 over finance issues.

Despite winning most seats, MFP was excluded from the coalition that formed the government, and then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from becoming prime minister. REUTERS, AFP