Thai king reduces former PM Thaksin's eight-year jail sentence to one year

BANGKOK – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has reduced former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s eight-year prison sentence to one year, the royal gazette said on Friday.

“Thaksin accepted his crime and showed remorse,” the document said, adding that the former prime minister is ill.

The 74-year-old billionaire, arguably Thailand’s most famous politician, began serving his prison sentence after he returned last week in a vaunted homecoming from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

Thaksin is one of the most influential, but divisive, figures in modern Thai history.

Loved by millions of rural Thais for his populist policies in the early 2000s, he is reviled by the country’s royalist and pro-military establishment, which has spent much of the past two decades trying to keep him and his allies out of power.

On Thursday, he submitted a request for a royal pardon.

Thaksin “was a prime minister, has done good for the country and people and is loyal to the monarchy”, the royal gazette said on Friday.

“He respected the process, admitted his guilt, repented, accepted court verdicts. Right now, he is old, has illness that need caring from medical professional,” it read. REUTERS