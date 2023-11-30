Thai foreign minister weeps, welcomes Hamas release of Thai workers

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Israeli Health Minister Uriel Bosso meet Thai citizens who were released by Hamas. PHOTO: REUTERS
Thai citizens who were released from the Gaza Strip after being taken hostage by the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel, attend a leaving ceremony after being discharged from Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), in Be'er Ya'akov, Israel November 29, 2023, in this still image obtained from a video. Shamir/Handout via REUTERS
TEL AVIV - Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara broke down in tears when he met fellow Thais released to Israel by Hamas after seven weeks of captivity, and said on Nov 29 he hoped for freedom soon for the remaining 13 hostages.

Another two Thai workers were set free on Nov 28, bringing the total released to 19. With their arrival at Shamir Medical Centre, the workers embraced one another.

"We survived! We survived!" they cheered, and one was seen wiping away tears.

"We are no one's enemy," Mr Parnpree said, in a Reuters interview later on Nov 29, after being moved to tears when he met the workers on Nov 28.

He said there were no conditions for their release.

Mr Parnpree held talks with his counterparts in several Middle Eastern countries with Hamas contacts. He said they remain in contact with him and send him updates about the release of hostages even before the news breaks.

"I went around to speak to various countries who can connect with the Hamas group to explain that the Thai workers are innocent, they are not involved in politics, they are not part of anyone's conflict, and they probably don't even know how the situation came to be, who's fighting with whom. They were there to earn a living," he said, in the interview.

Thailand says Palestinian Hamas gunmen from Gaza killed 39 Thais during an Oct 7 rampage into Israel where around 30,000 Thai labourers had been working in the agriculture sector, one of Israel's largest migrant worker groups.

The Thai foreign ministry said three Thais were being treated for wounds in hospital. Of the 32 taken hostage, 13 remain in captivity.

Mr Parnpree said he had pinned his hopes on winning their release soon.

Thai citizens who were released by militant group Hamas attend a leaving ceremony before heading home. PHOTO: REUTERS
On Monday, a Thai Muslim group that spoke directly with Hamas said its efforts were key to ensuring that Thai hostages were among the first to be released in Gaza during a temporary truce with Israeli forces.

"We were the sole party that spoke to Hamas since the beginning of the war to ask for the release of Thais," Thai-Iran Alumni Association president Lerpong Syed told Reuters on Monday.

Israel says Hamas killed 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages back to Gaza on Oct 7. More than 15,000 people have been killed in Israel's military campaign, say Palestinian health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza.

Thailand's population of 70 million are predominantly Buddhist and have largely co-existed peacefully with its Muslim minority, although a long-running separatist insurgency in the south periodically flares into violence. REUTERS

