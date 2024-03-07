Thai customs seize red panda, snakes in checked-in baggage

A confiscated red panda is seen inside luggage at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport after authorities arrested Indian national passengers who tried to smuggle wildlife, Thailand, March 7, 2024. Thai Customs Department/Handout via REUTERS
Updated
Mar 07, 2024, 05:56 PM
Published
Mar 07, 2024, 05:56 PM

BANGKOK - Thai customs officials rescued a red panda, snakes, monkeys and chameleons from checked-in luggage at the country's main airport this week after arresting six Indian nationals for attempted smuggling.

A total of 87 reptiles and mammals were found in the baggage, including chameleons, snakes, a large-beaked parrot, red-eyed squirrels, bats and monkeys.

Some animals were wrapped in paper, others in plastic containers, photos from customs at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport showed.

The six, bound for Mumbai, were arrested on Monday, authorities said in a statement.

Thailand, which borders four countries, has seen its fair share of illegal wildlife trafficking and customs officials at Suvarnabhumi often seize reptiles and small animals in luggage.

There is high demand for animal products in countries including China, Myanmar and Thailand, where they are used in traditional medicine or consumed directly. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top