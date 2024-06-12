Thai court sets June 18 for hearing on PM Srettha dismissal case

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin looks on during an interview with Reuters in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, Thailand, April 7, 2024. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
Updated
Jun 12, 2024, 01:30 PM
Published
Jun 12, 2024, 01:30 PM

BANGKOK - Thailand's Constitutional Court said on Wednesday that it will hear a case on June 18 that could lead to the dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin related to a cabinet appointment that is alleged to have violated the constitution.

The case against Srettha was launched following a complaint by 40 military appointed senators in May, which was subsequently accepted by the constitutional court.

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday also set June 18 to hear a case seeking to disband the opposition Move Forward Party.

The hearings are part of a trio of sensitive court cases that have ramped up political uncertainty in Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. REUTERS

