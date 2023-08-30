Terry Gou, the man who made iPhones, bids again to be Taiwan president

TAIPEI - After mastering making iPhones, Taiwan's Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, now wants to turn his entrepreneurial skills elsewhere - to be the island's next president.

After at least two previous failed bids, Mr Gou, 72, is seeking to unite a fractured opposition amid rising tensions with China, which he blames on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) hostility to Beijing.

"Over the past seven years, the DPP government has not only brought Taiwan dangerously close to war, but has also pursued flawed domestic policies that have failed to resolve the challenges facing Taiwan's industries and people's lives," he said on Monday, announcing his run to be "Taiwan's CEO" at the January election.

The DPP-led government has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing, but been rebuffed, and has blamed China for the tensions.

Mr Gou faces the challenge of trying to get the two main opposition parties - the Kuomintang (KMT) which he had hoped to represent as its candidate and the Taiwan People's Party - to work together and "take down the DPP", as he said on Monday.

Before he announced his bid to run as an independent on Monday, Mr Gou had sought the KMT ticket for the presidency but failed.

But his direct language, along with his business acumen, has drawn crowds in pseudo-campaign events across Taiwan that Mr Gou held in the run-up to his announcement.

"He's a straight-talking political outsider," said Mr Sung Wen-Ti, a political scientist at Australian National University's Taiwan Studies Programme.

"He can attract market confidence-oriented voters. He can also attract the educated crowd who are into a more technocratic form of governance."

From factory jobs to Apple

Mr Gou was not born wealthy. After graduating from university, he worked in a series of factory jobs, as Taiwan in the late 1960s and early 1970s began using its cheap labour force to churn out consumer goods for the rich Western world.

He founded Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, in 1974 with a US$7,500 (S$10,100) loan from his mother and 11 elderly workers. He first made cheap plastic parts for black-and-white television sets for a Chicago TV manufacturer, before a major deal in 1980 making joystick connectors for Atari games consoles.

In 2000, Foxconn won an order to make Apple's redesigned iMacs, leveraging experience making a variety of parts for the likes of US personal computer vendor Dell.