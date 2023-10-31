Telegram to ban channels that called for anti-Semitic riots in Russia's Dagestan - founder

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Telegram logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023.
MOSCOW - The popular messaging platform Telegram will block channels that called for anti-Semitic violence in Russia's Dagestan region, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said on Monday.

"Channels calling for violence will be blocked for violating the rules of Telegram, Google, Apple and the entire civilised world," Durov wrote on his own Telegram channel.

Durov posted a screenshot from "Utro Dagestan" (Morning Dagestan), a channel that contained threats to the tiny community of Jews living in Dagestan.

Russia's interior ministry said on Monday that 60 people had been arrested after hundreds of protesters stormed the airport in Dagestan's capital Makhachkala on Sunday and tried to attack a plane arriving from Israel. REUTERS

