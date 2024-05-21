Taliban poets sing praise of new Afghan order

CHARIKAR, Afghanistan - Taliban poets, long fuelled by fervour for jihad against foreign forces, have focused their efforts on flattering the men who now rule Afghanistan.

Overlooking the deserted Bagram airfield, the US military’s former centre of operations in Afghanistan, a government-organised poetry reading attracts Taliban bards who eulogise their power.

“It is a pure system, this is our victory,” proclaimed Samiullah Hamas in front of an avid crowd in Parwan province.

“We all must be united, live under the same roof of the Islamic system and extend the hand of brotherhood to each other,” the 22-year-old told AFP. “These are the messages we convey through our poetry.”

As the Taliban government nears the end of its third year in power, it is working to impose its vision for the nation of more than 40 million people.

Poetry is one of the only art forms that Kabul’s rulers are allowing to flourish – as long as the verses adhere to the government line.

In keeping with Islamic tradition across the world, poetry has been instrumentalised as a tool not only for entertainment and expressions of faith but also for propaganda.

Ms Roxanna Shapour of the Afghanistan Analysts Network said that by organising events such as poetry readings, the Taliban government is attempting to “create cultural cohesion” to match their pronouncements that “Afghanistan is for all Afghans” now that foreign forces have left.

“It does include bringing everyone together, finding a rallying point,” she said.

Like their former foreign adversaries, the Taliban authorities are campaigning to capture “hearts and minds” – even using stanzas in the promotion of public works.

News media has been constrained, music has been effectively banned under an austere interpretation of Islam, and human faces have been scrubbed from many public hoardings.

Afghanistan’s fledgling film and TV industry has withered, with serials disappearing from the airwaves and cinemas largely shut – unlocked only to show state-sanctioned documentaries.